Harry Styles‘ hair is not the same “As It Was.”

That’s right, the former One Direction member just debuted a brand new hairstyle during London Fashion Week on Friday, September 13. The 30-year-old made a surprise appearance in the front row at a S.S. Daley show, sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Harry wore a navy button-down and trouser set from the fashion brand, along with a white shirt tucked underneath. He paired the look with Vans, a shoe brand we haven’t seen since 2015.

What really had fans surprised, however, was his brown locks — which was cut into a stylish mullet. See photo below!

The English singer has previously invested “a minority stake” in Steven Stokey-Daley‘s label, Vogue reported. The designer has praised the Grammy winner, who he has dressed several times, including for his music video “Golden” and his cover story for Better Homes & Gardens. “It’s been very much organic,” the designed told the outlet in January 2024. “One of the really nice things is, Harry approached me and sort of made it apparent that he was a fan of what we’re doing. And of course, I’m very much a fan of his.”

His appearance also had fans buzzing about the singer possibly releasing new music, as he rarely shows up to public events.

ICYMI, in March 2024 it was reported that he was officially back in the studio gearing up for HS4.

While there is no official release date yet for Harry’s fourth album yet, it’s rumored that a single is coming “very, very soon.”

In September 2024, the pop culture podcast ‘Deux U’ by Deux Moi, reported: “Harry Styles new music is coming sooner than you think. Apparently he is dropping a single very, very soon. Now, do I mean in the next couple days? No, but very soon.”

The last time the “Watermelon Sugar” spoke about upcoming music was in 2022 during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m always writing [music],” he told the outlet, explaining that he and his collaborators are already throwing around ideas for his fourth album. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

He echoed his statement on “always writing” in an interview with Variety backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

