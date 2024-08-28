Big news for One Directioners everywhere: Harry Styles and Niall Horan recently had a delightful reunion, and it’s making waves online!

On Tuesday, August 27, Harry showed up at Niall’s concert in Manchester, England, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. Social media was soon flooded with photos and videos from the event. One clip captures Harry having a blast while singing along to One Direction’s “Stockholm Syndrome,” dancing and jumping around in a private suite while Niall was performing.

After the show, Harry was seen heading backstage to hang out with Niall, clearly showing his support and enjoying his friend’s performance.

Not harry styles dancing to stockholm sydrome. I cant cope pic.twitter.com/9BBRYJckBL — emily (@emcheseldinex) August 27, 2024

Niall’s tour, which kicked off in the UK back in February 2024, is still going strong. After wrapping up his UK dates, the tour is set to continue in Latin America through September and October. Plus, Niall has announced two live albums from this tour, adding even more excitement for his fans.

When it comes to a potential One Direction reunion, both Harry and Niall have kept fans pretty intrigued with their comments.

During an April 2023 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry mentioned, “I would never say never to that. If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Niall echoed a similar sentiment in a June 2023 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. He said, “It’s not like it’s ever stopped. It’s just, like, the conversation hasn’t happened. It’s a great legacy to have. No, I don’t think it sucks the air out the room. It’s more, the answer’s still the same. The conversation hasn’t happened. We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn’t happened. God knows whether it ends up being. It could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn’t been spoken about.”

While fans are eagerly hoping for a reunion, they can enjoy Niall’s ongoing tour and new music releases. It’s clear that the bond between Harry and Niall is as strong as ever, and honestly, that’s what’s most important.

