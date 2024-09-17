We have some good news for Maxton Hall fans — season 3 is already underway. Well, kind of.

During an interview with Deadline, Christoph Schneider, Country Director at Prime Video Germany and Austria, gave some exciting updates on Maxton Hall – The World Between Us — on both the upcoming second season *and* third!

“We had a great IP, it was brilliantly made, we had a great — and not just the two main actors, who are outstanding, but also the others. Everyone was really great, and that made this a unicorn show,” he explained of the show’s major success.

He also added: “The good news is we have three seasons.”

Although the Prime Video Director appeared to confirm a third season of the show, Amazon representatives later clarified to Deadline that no official order has been given yet. They did confirm that they hold the rights to all three books the series is based on. Given the show’s immense success and the producers’ clear desire for a third season, it’s highly likely that a new season will be announced soon.

ICYMI, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us premiered on Prime Video in May 2024, and is based on the book trilogy by Mona Kasten. Following the love story between private school students Ruby Bell (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), the show immediately gained a huge fan following after its debut on the streaming platform.

The upcoming season, which doesn’t have an official release date yet, will be based on the second book of the bestselling novel series, Save You.

According to a press release, the plot of season 2 is as follows:

“After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.”

