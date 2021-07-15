The Danger Force season 1 finale is almost here, and Havan Flores is spilling all the tea with J-14 exclusively! While the 13-year-old star — who plays Chapa / Volt on the show — couldn’t share too much about what’s set to go down in Swellview during the new episode, she did tease what it was like doing her own stunts for the finale.

“I was really excited when I got to do my first [stunt], because I’d been asking and asking like, ‘Please, please let me do my own stunts.’ At least just like a little fight scene,” Havan recalled, noting that her first one was just “some punches” before getting a chance to do more stunts on camera. “For the season 1 finale coming up, which I can’t say too much about, they let me do one of the bigger fight scenes, so stay tuned for that.”

While there’s definitely a lot to look forward to as the show’s inaugural season comes to an end, Havan shared that her favorite episode is “Villains’ Night,” which actually premiered early on in the show’s run. “I don’t know why,” she said. “Just getting to try on a different costume and a different, I guess, vibe. I got play, like, a different vibe. It was really, really cool.”

Havan told J-14 that another one of her favorite moment from the Danger Force set was when Jace Norman reprised his Henry Danger role as Kid Danger for the “Return of the Kid” episode.

“It was really cool to see him and [costar] Cooper [Barnes] just immediately connect like they had never been apart. It was really, really funny to have them together on the set,” she remembered, adding that Jace was always up for giving tidbits of advice. “Every once in a while, he’d give us like these short little like tips of just how to make funnier or more interesting in your line.”

Being a part of the Danger Force and Nickelodeon families is a dream come true for Havan, and there are so many things she loves about working for the network.

“There’s a bunch of like these funny and just, kind of, weird scenes we get to do,” the young star explained. “There’s a bunch of costumes, definitely a bunch of costumes, and, I guess, trying out different things you wouldn’t really think you would do, but it’s really, really fun.”

The Danger Force season 1 finale airs on Nickelodeon on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

