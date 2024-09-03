“Hawk Tuah” is about to get a new voice, thanks to Jake Paul’s Betr company. The former Vine star’s media empire has inked a deal with viral sensation Haliey Welch, who’s ready to join the podcast world with a brand-new show.

Haliey, a 21-year-old viral sensation, is set to launch her weekly podcast, “Talk Tuah,” starting September 10. The debut episode will kick off with a guest appearance by comedian Whitney Cummings, and future episodes will include stars such as Josh Richards and even Jake himself. Haliey will also be contributing to Betr Media’s social media content.

“I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the progressive team at Betr who fully gets me,” Haliey shared in a statement.

“Talk Tuah” will be a weekly show starring the 21-year-old, where Haliey will “bring her signature blend of southern values and comedic flair to the show and will also continue to diversify her platform and voice as a regular contributor to the company’s always-on, character-driven social content.”

ICYMI, Haliey skyrocketed to social media stardom this summer after her on-the-street interview with Tim & Dee TV went viral. In the interview, she shared a so-called foolproof method for spicing up the bedroom, capturing widespread attention. Since then, the rising star from Belfast, Tennessee, has been on a roll: she’s hit the stage with Zach Bryan, gained over two million Instagram followers and launched her charitable initiative, Paws Across America.

“This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market,” Betr head of media Mike Denevi said in a statement. “Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective and innate connection with her audience makes her the perfect fit for our platform. ‘Talk Tuah’ will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can’t wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole.”

Jake’s Betr company isn’t new to collaborating with social media stars. The former YouTube star previously teamed up with college basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder for their podcast, “Twin Talk.”

Founded in 2022 by Jake and Joey Levy, Betr has rapidly established itself in the sports media and mobile betting arena. The company’s programming lineup includes “BS w/ Jake Paul,” “Twin Talk” with the Cavinder twins, “Nickals and Dimes” hosted by Bo Nickal, and

“Caps Off” with Adam Tabatchnick and Jack Parodi.

