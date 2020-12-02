Now that the holiday season is officially upon us, Hayley LeBlanc is sharing her favorite traditions! The Chicken Girls star caught up with J-14 and spilled the tea on her girl group Run the World (who released their debut album in November, which includes two Christmas songs), opened up about her family and shared a pretty hilarious story about the worst gift she’s ever received. Be sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.