Ever since it premiered on January 13, 2020, fans have been obsessed with The Healing Powers of Dude. For those who missed it, the new Netflix show stars Jace Chapman as Noah Ferris, a young boy who struggles with social anxiety and has an emotional support dog named Dude. Well guys, prepare to fall even more in love with the new series because Jace just sat down with J-14, and he shared tons of behind-the-scenes secrets. From what it’s like working with Dude (whose real name is actually Murphy) to some of his funniest bloopers from on set, he spilled all the tea on the new show. Make sure to watch our exclusive interview with him above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.