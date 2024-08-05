Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding are set to light up the screen in Heart Eyes, a fresh horror rom-com from Spyglass that promises to be as heart-pounding as it is hilarious. Keep reading for everything we know about the film.😍

What Is ‘Heart Eyes’ About?

Picture this: a Valentine’s Day in Seattle takes a terrifying turn when the infamous Heart Eyes Killer mistakes two coworkers for a couple and sets them up as his next victims. As love and terror collide, the two must sprint through a night of romance gone awry.

Josh Ruben, who knows a thing or two about blending scares and laughs (he directed Scare Me and Werewolves Within), will be directing. With a script from Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, Heart Eyes is shaping up to be a wild mix of horror and comedy that Spyglass hopes will rival the hits of Scream, Scream VI and Thanksgiving.

“My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies. I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe,” the director shared in a statement.

Get ready for a Valentine’s Day where the only thing more intense than the romance is the thrill of staying alive!

Who Stars In ‘Heart Eyes’?

Olivia and Mason will be leading the terrifying rom-com, although other cast members have yet to be announced.

Known for her start in Disney Channel sitcom Kickin’ It, Olivia has been ~killin’ it~ since her Disney days! Starring in Freeform’s Cruel Summer, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, Status Update and most recently, the horror film Totally Killer.

Olivia posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram following the wrap of Heart Eyes in July 2024.

“[U]nbelievably grateful for this moment in time. thank you tremendously to everyone who lent their beautiful dedication, incredibly talented and wildly efficient skills to breathe life into this film. y’all are really somethin’. and i’ll miss the sh!t out of you, auckland.

i can honestly say that this is irrefutably one of the hardest jobs to say goodbye to. can’t wait for y’all to see just how lucky i was to work alongside such brilliant minds and souls.”

Mason, for his part, also posted several photos from the Heart Eyes set for his very own Instagram tribute, revealing the project was “something special from day one.”

Meanwhile, Mason is very familiar to horror fans from Scream and Scream VI, and will next be seen in Kyle Mooney’s Y2K. He made his big-screen debut in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart.

