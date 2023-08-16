Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) aren’t the only characters in Heartstopper that matter — their families do too! While the show’s first season introduced fans to Nick’s mom, Sarah Nelson (Olivia Colman), the second season gave viewers more of an insight into the character’s home life — which include a father and a brother. However, Sarah is the character making headlines.

“When we started discussing the idea of getting a big name actor to be Nick’s mum, I literally thought this was the silliest idea I’d ever heard,” Alice Oseman, the creator of the Heartstopper internet comics, revealed in an April 2022 interview. “I thought there was no way anyone who was famous would want to be in our show. Basically, we came up with a list of potential actors that we could ask and Olivia Colman was our top choice.”

After the show’s director reached out, Olivia “liked the story and she wanted to be involved,” Alice recalled.

Olivia, for her part, told Variety in December 2022 how she got involved in the show.

“I said yes before I had read it and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important,’” she recalled. “If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.”

Now, after working alongside Kit for two seasons, Olivia has nothing but positive things to say regarding her “amazing” onscreen son who she called “a very beautiful human being” during the same Variety interview.

“Kit has got it all,” the Oscar-winning actress told British Vogue in July 2023. “Talent, humility and he’s clearly beautiful, not that that matters, but he’s beautiful on the inside too. And that’s the most impressive thing about him.”

Kit, for his part, revealed they filmed their first season scenes together in only two days.

“We didn’t have much prep for it. But I’m so glad that I was able to do it with Oscar winner Olivia Colman because we were able to get that immediate sense of believability,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “Here is a son who is able to be so vulnerable and honest with his mother. Yeah, I think if she were a lesser actor, then it would have been a lot harder. But thank God we had Olivia Colman to help us through.”

Click through our gallery for a guide to the Heartstopper parents and family members.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.