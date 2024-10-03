If you’re like us, you’ve probably already binge-watched season 3 of Heartstopper and are already craving more episodes. While a fourth season has yet to be announced, we thought to compile a list of all of the songs that are included on the show. From beabadoobee, MUNA, Billie Eilish, Sufjan Stevens, Fred again and Rachel Chinchourri, this season was stacked with young talented artists!

Keep reading for Heartstopper’s official soundtrack.

Episode 1: Love

“the way things go” by beabadoobee

“It’s Euphoric” by Georgia

“Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted ” by Max Bennett Kelly

“a letter to myself at 17” by Baby Queen

“Duet” by Frankie Cosmos

“Best Day of My Life” by Tom Odell

Episode 2: “Home”

“It Gets Better” by Martin Luke Brown

“I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)” by Rachel Chinchourri

“Shell” by Ethan Tasch

“Abigail” by Frankie Cosmos

“My Vine” by Wasia Project

Episode 3: Talk

“Car Park” BY Wieva Ella

“Pretty Boy” by LÉON

“Genesis” by Grimes

“I’m the One” by MUNA

“Complex” by Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Episode 4: Journey

“I Spend Too Much Time In My Room” by The Band CAMINO

“Black Friday” by Tom Odell

“”BLUE” by Billie Eilish

“Liquor & Cigarettes (feat. ArrDee)” by Chase & Status, Hedex, ArrDee

“leavemealone (Nia Archives Remix) by Fred again… and Baby Keem

“Witchcraft” by Pendulum

“Wish on an Eyelash Pt. 2” by Mallrat & The Chainsmokers

“Serotonin” by Angie McMahon

Episode 5: Winter

“That Was the Worst Xmas Ever!” by Sufjan Stevens

“O Come All Ye Faithful” Choir Version

“Are You Ok?” by Wasuremono

“Bruises Off the Peach” by Ryan Beatty

“So Clear” by Miya Folick

“Too Much Time Together” by San Cisco

“Enjoy Your Life” by Romy

“Devotion” by Arlo Parks

“In My Head” by Nell Mescal

Episode 6: Body

“A Young Understanding” by Sundara Karma

“Just For Once” by Imani Graham

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Running Start” by Sufjan Stevens

Episode 7: Together

“Dive” by Olivia Dean

“Pegasus” by Arlo Parks (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

“Heartbreaker” by Birdy

“The Most Beautiful Thing” by Thomas Headon

“Ode To a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” by Delwater Gap

Episode 8: Apart

“Love You” by Flowerovlove

“Right Here for Now” by Babar

“Close One” by Fizz

“Joe” by Joesef

“A Good Thing” by Claud

“The Outsiders” by Max Bennett Kelly

“Million Little Reasons” by Oscar Lang

