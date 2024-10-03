The highly anticipated third season of Heartstopper is finally here, and it may be the Netflix show’s most heartwarming one yet! If you’re anything like us and have already binged through all of its episodes, you may already be searching up any news on season 4. Will the show be returning sooner rather than later?

Keep reading for details on Heartstopper season 4:

Has ‘Heartstopper’ Season 4 Been Confirmed Yet?

Heartstopper hasn’t been renewed for season 4 just yet, but we have a feeling it’ll only be a matter of time.

The show is known for its steady release schedule since its debut in 2022, with a new season following up every year. With that logic, it’s quite possible we could see a fourth season in 2025!

Where Did ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Leave Off?

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Season 3 leaves us with several questions regarding the future of Nick and Charlie’s relationship. As Nick attempts to find himself outside of his romance with Charlie, he’s faced with the decision of leaving his boyfriend behind for a university far away from home, which could possibly lead to navigating long distance.

As for Elle and Tao, the friends-to-lovers will most likely also be attempting to also understanding their relationship’s future with impending university decisions.

On top of that, after Isaac’s struggle to navigate his place within the friend group amongst a sea of couples, we’re hoping a future season can focus more on his journey steering through life as an aromantic and asexual person.

Also, we’re excited to see how Imogen’s shocking queer realization in season 3 will be explored in future episodes!

For now, the closest we’ll be getting to a glimpse into the Heartstopper character’s future is in Alice Oseman‘s comics.

What Has ‘Hearstopper’ Creator Alice Oseman Said of Season 4?

While Heartstopper season 1 covered the first two volumes of Alice’s comics, the second season adapted the third volume of the comic while also expanding the story for television, and added in new storylines. Season 3 adapted volumes 4 and 5 of the comic.

Right now, the writer is in the middle of writing her comic’s sixth and final installment, which would be the guiding post for season 4 — and also the final season.

“I’m only 50 pages in, but I know what’s going to happen, what all the dialogue is going to be, and now I’m just sitting down and drawing it, which is my favorite bit,” she told The Guardian. “I’m really excited about what’s going to happen towards the end of the story, but it’s also very bittersweet. I also feel it’s absolutely the right time for it to end. It’s very sad, but it’s time.”

As a showrunner on the series, Alice will pen the season 4 script concurrently with writing the final book.

“I will most likely be drawing Vol 6 simultaneously while writing the season 4 scripts, even if we haven’t been renewed,” she wrote on her Patreon. “And the other thing that I have to keep in mind is that I really, extremely, devoutly need the Volume 6 book to come out before season 4 comes out, so people experience the end of the story from the books first. So there’s a timer counting down now.”

