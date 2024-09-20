Henry Danger going viral on TikTok was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I’m loving it.

ICYMI, the Nickelodeon show followed the life of Henry Hart, played by Jace Norman, a child superhero who serves as a sidekick to a crimefighter. The show ran for five seasons on the children’s network, and Henry became known for some pretty hilarious facial expressions. Now, it seems, people are repurposing several of the series’ scenes into viral memes.

While we all know the internet to be a random place where memes seemingly come out of nowhere, this one in particular is a real head-scratcher. The trend includes Ashanti’s 2003 hit “Rain on Me,” being put over several Henry Danger scenes of Henry while adding relatable captions.

Not only that, the track has been featured in over 156,000 creator videos, with the #henrydanger hashtag racking up over 402,000 creator videos to date.

As fans know, Jace starred in Henry Danger for five seasons from 2014 until 2020. The show followed the story of Swellview teen Henry Hart who becomes the sidekick for town superhero Captain Man (Cooper Barnes). Throughout the five seasons, fans watched as the character grew up on screen, balanced saving the world while being a normal kid and keeping his superhero identity a secret.

The success of the fan-favorite series spawned a spinoff titled Danger Force, which premiered via Nickelodeon weeks after the Henry Danger series finale. Jace — who is a producer on the show — has made a surprise return as Kid Danger during various episodes. The show came to an end in February 2024, after its fourth and final season.

In 2022, Jace signed a pact to develop, executive produce and star in new and original content for various properties, including Nickelodeon Studios, Awesomeness Studios, and Paramount Plus.

“This is really my first step to getting to fulfill my dream of getting behind the camera and actually creating shows, as opposed to just acting,” Jace told Variety following the news. “I love acting and I’ve been with Nickelodeon for a while, but I’ve always wanted to kind of be able to create my own shows.”

At the same time, it was also announced that Jace would be officially reprising his role of Henry Hart and Kid Danger once again in a Henry Danger Movie.

While there hasn’t been much word on the movie since the firing of the show’s creator Dan Schneider, it was revealed in 2023 that filming would start in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2024, via Production Weekly.

