Before 2022 ended, YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita (finally) tied the knot after nine years of dating! The Twitch streamer announced the happy news via Instagram on December 22. “Married otters,” he wrote as the caption.

Julien also announced the news during a Twitch stream in December 2022. He said: “A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

“I just woke up and wanted to be married to her,” he added, explaining that he asked Marbles the dog for permission first.

He continued: “I’m very excited, and it feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while and I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety so I just kind of held onto it. And I think today I realized it was kind of flipped, and it was giving me more anxiety to kind of hold on to it, so there’s the news.”

One of the first couples to get engaged in 2023 are former Magcon star Aaron Carpenter and his longtime girlfriend Connar Franklin. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, 2023, with two separate Instagram posts. “Forever to go,” Aaron captioned his post.

It’s unknown when they first started dating, but Connar first posted her then-boyfriend in July 2018. She (very excitedly) wrote at the time: “I HAVE A BOYFRIEND AND I DONT KNOW HOW TO BE COOL ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEY @aaroncarpenter.”

The model hinted that the two met on New Year’s Eve in 2017 in an Instagram caption from February 2021. “I knew you’d be my Valentine’s 4eva since NYE 2017,” she wrote. “I promise I will always judge the creases in ur sneakers & sing shallows w/ u during karaoke… you’re my best friend & I love you so much @aaroncarpenter.”

