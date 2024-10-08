Billie Eilish says she’s “never talking” about her sexuality or dating life “ever again.”

The 22-year-old pop star has endured relentless scrutiny on the internet from the way she dresses to whom she dates and her own sexuality since her rise to fame, which she opened up about during an interview with Vogue posted on Oct. 8.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” she told the magazine. “And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

The “CHIHIRO” singer also admitted to having been too open in past interviews, something she now regrets.

“I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world,” she said. “We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves.”

Billie first opened up about her sexuality during a cover story for Variety in November 2023. At the time, she revealed that she’s both attracted to and intimidated by women, explaining that she’s struggled in the past to feel like a “girls girl.”

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she told the outlet. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she added. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.”

However, following her cover story with Variety, Billie attended the magazine’s Hitmakers awards the following month, and was was asked on-camera if she had meant to “come out” in her article. On the Hitmakers carpet, Billie responded to Variety that she “didn’t realize people didn’t know.” However, shortly after the red carpet interaction the songstress took to Instagram and sarcastically thanked Variety for “outing” her “instead of talking about anything else that matters.” “I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares,” she wrote as her caption.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.