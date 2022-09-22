What’s after After for Hero Fiennes Tiffin? The actor will soon be saying goodbye to his character of Hardin Scott in the After franchise, a role he’s played since 2019. Keep reading to uncover all of the projects Hero is working on following After!

The British actor is far from new to romance films, which is why he originally set out to avoid the genre following the wrap of After Ever Happy. “I think I made it quite clear to my team that it was not what I was trying to do,” he told J-14.

However, in June 2022, Hero starred in First Love, a Voltage Films movie that told the romantic tale depicting a couple just starting their relationship in high school juxtaposed to high school sweethearts 20 years down the line. “And then they sent me a romance script, and I obviously read it and was like, ‘OK, I see why you sent this because this is really, really good.’”

“I think I’ve watched it [First Love] myself about four or five times, with friends and actors and my sister, and I find myself constantly side-eyeing them for their reactions,” Hero told J-14. “I was definitely reluctant to do another romance off the bat,” he added. “But I’m so glad I did.”

Following First Love, the actor is quite booked and busy! He starred in Viola Davis‘ The Woman King in September 2022 and is set to star in horror comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, The Climb, Come As You Are and The Man in The Box.

“It’s weird, [because] my name’s Hero, and I keep getting cast as villains,” he told The Daily Best in September 2022, following the release of The Woman King, where he plays a cruel slave trader Santo Ferreira. On top with that, he played a young Voldemort in the Harry Potter series in 2009 (he’s Ralph Fiennes’ nephew) and of course, the somewhat abusive Hardin Scott in After.

“I’ve played a few villainous characters. Now, [in real life] I’m accustomed to making people happy as a success, an achievement. But it’s nice to do a bit of both, isn’t it? It’s nice to take them on a roller coaster, make them happy, make them sad.”

