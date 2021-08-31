When the cameras weren’t rolling on the He’s All That set, there was a lot going down! Not only did Addison Rae take her first movie role super seriously, but she was making friends with costars Tanner Buchanan and Madison Pettis.

The gender-swapped remake of the 1990s film She’s All That premiered on Netflix in August 2021 and launched the TikTok star into her first acting role.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” Addison said during a February 2021 interview with Glamour U.K. “To be really called one now is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

The Louisiana native starred as Padgett Sawyer, a popular social media influencer who makes a bet with her best friend to turn their high school’s loser, Cameron Kweller (played by Tanner), into the prom king. Things get a bit complicated when Padgett and Cameron start to have real feelings for each other. In the end, Padgett loses the bet, but she realizes that there’s more to life than being popular and having social media followers.

“The reaction is a little scary sometimes because people don’t really know what I did, or aspired to do, before I started social media,” Addison also told Glamour U.K. when recalling the public’s reaction to her casting announcement. “People base anything I do off, ‘Oh, she started on social media,’ but without knowing my background or knowing I’ve always been in acting classes.”

Despite what the haters had to say, Addison killed it on set.

“I knew the lines. I nailed it. I had, you know, two of my costars with me, the entire scene and the first day we shot,” the influencer added while chatting with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up in April 2021. “So, it was so much fun, and I got to work with everyone on the first day.”

Even her costars agreed! Tanner told Variety in August 2021 that Addison “put in the work” for her role.

“She did audition for this,” he gushed at the time. “She had to send them her self-tapes and everything. Everybody had to be OK with her, and she did an amazing job. … She was on top of it the entire time. That’s what I keep telling people is you would think that she’s [been acting] for years.”

