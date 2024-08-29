Blake Lively might be in the middle of a social media storm over her movie It Ends With Us, but she’s not going through it alone — her family’s got her back!

Bart Johnson, the actor famous for his role as Coach Bolton in High School Musical, is stepping up to bat for his sister-in-law. At 53, Bart is well-acquainted with the drama of Hollywood, thanks to his marriage to Blake’s sister, Robyn Lively.

To celebrate Blake’s birthday on August 25, Bart took to Instagram with a heartfelt shout-out.

He reminisced about their decades-long friendship, sharing, “My best friend for 30 years! Blake’s dad gave me a job teaching his teenage acting class after working with him on my very first job as an actor on a film called Mi Familia. Countless stories of family trips and vacations, chaperoning her school field trips and, MOST importantly, helping me gain favor with her older sister Robyn (now my wife of 25 years), who didn’t know I existed for years after knowing Blake!!”

This loving tribute comes at a time when Blake is dealing with some serious online flak. Critics have taken issue with her for supposedly clashing with co-star Justin Baldoni over creative control of It Ends With Us. There’s also been some grumbling about a joke Blake made regarding the film’s portrayal of domestic violence. In the midst of this, Bart’s post has attracted quite a bit of attention.

One follower took issue with Bart’s post, accusing him of being insensitive about domestic violence issues. Bart responded with a firm but respectful defense, stating, “I’m really sorry you feel that way…I’m sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I’ve seen her do in my entire life because it meant so much to her.” Although his comment seems to have vanished, it was clear he was standing up for his family.

Bart also took the opportunity to sing Blake’s praises, describing her as “someone who wants to make the world a better place and has been an exceptional role model in a million kinds of ways—to care for others, spread kindness, and, my personal favorite, put her family first by being an AMAZING wife and mother. When I grow up, I want to be just like her. I’ve got a long way to go.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.