Wildcats, everywhere! It’s official: High School Musical: The Musical has set its season 3 release date and confirmed season 4. Now, wave your hands up in the air!

“From day one, I always saw us as what I hope is a long-running series, and I knew that if we cast the right talent who had the right chemistry and who were proud theater kids themselves, the audience would become engaged with their journeys,” showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019. “Casting was key, and we looked really, really hard for this group.”

When Will ‘High School Musical: The Musical’ Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 will premiere on July 27, 2022, and each of the 8 episodes of the third season will stream weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+.

According to Deadline, season 3 will follow the students as they bid farewell to East High for summer fun at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleep-away camp in California. We can expect many campfire songs, summer romance and of course — teen drama!

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” Federle shared in a statement at the time.

Who Is Returning for Season 3?

The main cast to return as series regulars for season 3 includes Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Frankie Rodriguez. Kate Reinders and Olivia Rose Keegan will also return as recurring cast members. Olivia Rodrigo stepped down from her lead role to a recurring one, following her huge rise to fame from hit song “driver’s license,” which caused conflicting schedules. It’s not clear which episodes she will appear in season 3 as of yet!

On January 18, 2022, it was also announced that Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu (an OG Wildcat who played Chad Danforth in the franchise) and Jason Earles (star of Hannah Montana) will be joining the cast for season 3. We love to see it!

Will ‘High School Musical: The Musical’ Get a Season 4?

Season 4 was green-lit on May 20, 2022, and we’re so excited that our favorite theatre kids are getting another season!

“This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

Tim Federle added, “This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.