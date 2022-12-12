Holland Roden is ready to return as banshee-screaming and smart girl-scheming Lydia Martin in Teen Wolf: The Movie, set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.

J-14 spoke to Holland at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet on December 9, 2022, where she exclusively told us about what it was like to return to the world of Teen Wolf, keeping in touch with the cast and Dylan O’Brien‘s absence from the reboot.

Holland Roden on ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

Teen Wolf originally premiered as a series on MTV in 2011, ending in 2017 after six seasons. The supernatural series follows high school student Scott McCall navigating his new life after being bitten by a werewolf. The original show stars Holland as Lydia Martin, Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Dylan O’Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore and so much more.

The reboot includes almost the entirety of the original MTV cast. “It was like going back home for the holidays, except it’s been four years and those people are technically not your biological family,” Holland said on filming the movie. “It wasn’t really like going to work, it was like going home.”

Since the show’s premiere 13 years ago, Holland revealed “it’s wild” to watch past Teen Wolf episodes. “It’s like looking at a high school yearbook. ‘Cause I was in my early twenties and now I’m in my mid-thirties.”

While Holland revealed she had “kept in touch” with several of the cast members since the show’s end, there were a few people that she was particularly excited to work with again, adding that it was nice to partake in the iHeartRadio podcast called Teen Wolf ReWolf Podcast, as the cast is doing that “in conjunction” with the movie.

Holland Roden on Dylan O’Brien’s Absence Following the news that Dylan wouldn’t be returning to the movie as his iconic, non-supernatural, very human character Stiles Stilinski, fans were particularly heartbroken. However, his Teen Wolf cast definitely doesn’t hold it against him, Holland revealed. “I think there was no particular reason other than that he just scheduled and couldn’t make it work,” Holland told J-14. ” There’s no hard feelings. We love him anyway.” Dylan originally explained the “difficult decision” for his absence to Variety in March 2022. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.” Reporting by Katherine Schaffstall

