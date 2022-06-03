Gaten Matarazzo isn’t the little kid from Stranger Things anymore! The young actor is set to star in Honor Society, a film that will premiere on Paramount+ on July 29.

Honor Society is a coming-of-age film following Honor, a hard-working high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, but first needs a highly coveted recommendation letter from her guidance counselor to ensure her acceptance. Gaten is set to play the role of Michael Dipnicky and Angourie Rice, known for her role in the Marvel Spider-Man movies, is set to play Honor.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring Honor Society’s bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount+ this summer,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming.

Others actors starring in the movie are Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker.

This will be one of Gaten’s first projects since his start in Stranger Things as lovable, kid-genius Dustin Henderson. Volume 1 of the fourth Stranger Things season was released on May 27, with many people itching to see what comes next until the second volume is released on July 1. Teasing the next two episodes, Gaten told The Wrap he remembers reading the finale and “just being floored.”

“I was just stunned. I was excited, obviously,” he said. “All of it made me wonder if [the Duffers] had been planning all of this from day one when they just came up with the concept of what Stranger Things might have been. Or if it’s something that they’re just coming up with off the top of their heads. Cause either way, it’s just genius.”

Gaten also expressed his sadness on how wrapping up his character on the show, as the show is set to wrap up with season 5. “I think getting to wrap up your character quite nicely, to complete a good arc, especially when there’s a lot of time and work put into developing that arc over the course of however long we’ve been doing this show,” he said.

And what does Gaten want to do after his Stranger Things days? “I think I’ll just take some time to do weird projects, weird stuff that I probably wouldn’t have had the balls to do before Stranger Things,” Gaten told Esquire in May 2022. “Just experiment a little bit, enjoy the work, learn. I really want to learn more from incredible people and take my time with it.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out everything you should know about Gaten's new movie, Honor Society.

