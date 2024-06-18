Ewan Mitchell plays Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon, and he’s having fun playing the villain!

The 27-year-old stars as one of the most frightening members of the Targaryen clan in HOTD — a fearsome swordsman with a rakish eyepatch who accidentally-on-purpose (spoiler!) murders his cousin in the season 1 finale. Now that season 2 has premiered in June 2024, the actor is back in his wicked role, and fans are dying to know more into the intriguing Ewan! Keep reading to uncover all about him.

He’s been acting since he was around 17 years old

When he was 17, he enrolled in the Television Workshop, a drama organization in Nottingham known for cultivating young talent.

“It champions that raw instinct and gives kids an opportunity who might not necessarily have the financial means to afford drama school. I will always be in debt to the Workshop,” he told Esquire in June 2024.

Afterwards, he starred in several television roles in period dramas like The Halycon and Grantchester.

“Every job I do, I try to experiment,” he told the outlet.“I go to work and I act. And then when I go home, I think about acting. Everything I do in some way relates to acting. If it doesn’t, in some way, shape or form, it turns me off quick.”

He starred in the 2023 hit film ‘Saltburn’

Ewan starred in Saltburn, and you probably didn’t even realize it!

In the film directed by Emerald Fennell, Oliver (Barry Keoghan) develops an intense fixation on university peer Felix (Jacob Elordi), his family, and their vast estate, Saltburn, leading to fatal outcomes.

Before becoming inseparable, Oliver initially befriends Oxford academic Michael Gavey (played by Ewan!), only to later abandon him for a more fashionable clique of students.

“Saltburn was one of the best films that I’ve done in my career thus far,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “It was phenomenal to work with Emerald Fennell and Barry, and that character Michael Gavey — he’s a real one, I love Michael.”

He still lives in his hometown!

Ewan grew up in the suburbs an hour and a half away from London (by train), in a town just outside of Derby, where he still resides.

He’s currently not interested in dating

While the British actor maintains a private stance on his personal life, it appears he is currently unattached. According to The Glamour Gaze, he’s not pursuing a relationship at this time.

