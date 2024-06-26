Dove Cameron says her ~boyfriend~ is “the best person I’ve met in my life.” The Disney alum is opening up about her love story with Måneskin lead singer Damiano David and how the two first met. Keep reading for their full love story.

How Did Dove Cameron and Damiano David Meet?

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2024, the “breakfast” singer said she first met her future boyfriend at the 2022 Video Music Awards — where they were both up for the same award!

“You just run into different artists backstage, and when I met them, I don’t think I even spoke to Damiano. I didn’t think anything of it. I went about my night. I’d just won a VMA,” she said, before revealing that his band reached out to her months later about coming to their album release. “I couldn’t make it work with the dates, but I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so sweet that they thought about me. We only met once.'”

At one point, Måneskin and Dove were even thinking about doing a collaboration!

“They had recorded something, so I went in and I recorded over that track. They’d asked me to open for them on their tour and I couldn’t make it happen. There were just these passing-ships-in-the-night things happening. So when we met again at the 2023 VMAs, we had a reason to talk to each other.”

When Did Dove Cameron and Damiano David Start Dating?

Dove revealed that when she met up with Damiano exactly one year later at the 2023 VMAS, things felt different.

“When he came up to me, it felt like … I don’t know, a year can do a lot. It felt like it had been 10 years or something,” she revealed. “And then he was like, ‘We’re starting our world tour at Madison Square Garden. If you’re still in town in a few days, we’d love it if you came.’ It was super innocent. And then they invited me back to their greenroom and then we started talking and then he asked me to the after-party. And then very quickly it became ‘Let’s have dinner at 8:00 at this spot.'”

She continued, “He’s a Capricorn, so he was very much like, “Okay, these are my intentions.” It was super honorable. He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life.”

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2024, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple!

