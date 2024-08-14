Halsey is opening up about how she met boyfriend (and rumored fiancé) Avan Jogia — and the difficulties she faced when they first began dating. Keep reading to uncover how the pair met!

How Did Halsey and Avan Jogia Meet?

The “Without You” singer, 29, revealed that she had known Avan, 32, for awhile before they began dating.

“We ended up meeting when I was abroad for some shows and we started spending some time together,” she said on an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “SHE MD,” co-hosted by her own OBGYN. “I’ll never forget — it was like a couple weeks in to talking to him and I was like ‘Wow, I’m having two very new experiences right now.'”

The New Jersey native revealed that it was tough to have conversations with a potential romantic partner about the “personal baggage” in her life: the fact that she’s a “single mom,” meaning she’s “evaluating him in an entirely different way, because I have to decide if this is a person I potentially want to have around my child,” Halsey revealed. “And then lastly, I have to tell him I’m sick. I’ve never had to do that before.”

ICYMI, Halsey revealed she was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in June 2024.

Her initial fears that Avan might be “scared” or “turned off” by her situation turned out to be completely misplaced.

“We’re the right fit. And because of that, he … has the ability to really show up in a way that has given me so much healing, and has made me be able to accept myself, and allow me to say when I don’t feel well, or when I don’t want to do something,” she explained. “I am grateful every day that it was him.”

Are Halsey and Avan Jogia Engaged?

In July 2024, the couple sparked engagement rumors when the “Lucky” singer was spotted flaunting a stunning ring on her left hand during a romantic picnic in New York City (see photos here). The two have yet to address the rumors.

Their romance first began making waves in September 2023 with a kiss in Los Angeles, and Halsey made it Instagram-official the following month with photos from their appearance at LA Fashion Week.

Prior to her romance with Avan, Halsey was dating music producer Alev Aydin for around 4 years until their breakup in April 2023. The ex-couple share one son together named Ender, who was born in July 2021.

