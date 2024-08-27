Sabrina Carpenter is everywhere right now—on your Instagram, TikTok, and pretty much any playlist you’ve got. Her meteoric rise has been nothing short of spectacular. In the past year alone, she’s teamed up with none other than Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, dropped three chart-topping singles— “Feather,” “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” — rocked Coachella, and unleashed her eagerly awaited album, Short n’ Sweet, in August 2024. Talk about a whirlwind year!

So, how did Sabrina become the mega star she is today? Buckle up and let’s dive into her incredible journey.

How Did Sabrina Carpenter Get Famous?

Sabrina, hailing from Pennsylvania, was a bundle of talent from a young age. As a child, she shared her singing chops and goofy antics on YouTube. These early videos have resurfaced and they’re just as hilarious and relatable as ever.

The game changer? Sabrina entered a singing contest on Miley Cyrus’s website called The Miley Cyrus Project, and made it to the top three finalists.

“I think that definitely helped start my music career and start a fan base,” she reflected in a 2018 interview with The Morning Call. “That’s where my first fan base ever came from.” And that was just the beginning!

Landing a spot with Hollywood Records soon followed, and the rest is pretty much pop culture history. Sabrina quickly rose to fame with her role in Girl Meets World at just 14 and embarked on two concert tours.

Reflecting on her early career, she said, “It’s become one of the best experiences of my life. Maybe it wasn’t even as cool then as it is now—being able to say that I was signed at 12 — because people are like, ‘Wait, well, when I was 12, I was just playing with, like, Jenga blocks and you were getting signed by a label.’ That’s a really cool feeling.”

Where Did Sabrina Carpenter Learn to Sing?

Sabrina’s musical journey began in her hometown of Lehigh, Pennsylvania, where she took singing lessons from the same teacher who had once taught her mom.

Eager to share her talent, Sabrina launched a YouTube channel, covering hits from artists like Adele, Carrie Underwood and Christina Aguilera. She even covered Taylor Swift — her idol—making it a full-circle moment when she opened for the 14-time Grammy-winner on The Eras Tour.

