This is (kind of) the way. Pedro Pascal isn’t supposed to show his face as The Mandalorian on the Disney+ show of the same name, however, viewers have seen The Last of Us star’s signature facial hair more than once throughout the show’s three seasons.

“The entire idea of getting to inhabit somebody who, since they were a child, no human has seen their face. It was almost impossible to imagine the level of nakedness and exposure, the overwhelming paralysis. It can’t happen, but it’s a mission and the child has to be saved. It was a super-exciting dance of profound, incredible restraint and total exposure,” the actor told IndieWire in January 2021 about exposing his face. “I can count on my one hand the lines the character had. On the other hand, he’s desperately trying to hide in a room without a mask with his face exposed. It was cool and it was strange.”

Keep reading to uncover every time The Mandelorian has taken his helmet off.

How Many Times Has The Mandalorian Taken His Helmet Off?

Throughout the show’s three seasons, there are only three times that we see Din Djarin’s face.

The first time it’s shown is to IG-11 in the season 1 finale. In the show’s second season, viewers get to see his face twice.

Why Can’t The Mandalorian Take His Helmet Off?

The Way of the Mandalore makes it so Mandalorians cannot remove their helmets and show their faces to other humans. However, Din has since broken that rule.

“As much as he says this is the way, that doesn’t mean this is the only way,” Pedro explained following The Mandalorian season 2. “I find it fascinating playing with that. We don’t know what he ends up being. He took his helmet off in a room full of people.”

What’s Next for The Mandalorian?

“I am told what’s happening and what the plan is, but I can’t share it,” Pedro also told IndieWire. “They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with. If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilized in a way that isn’t meant to be expected. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over.”

The show’s third season premiered in March 2023, and offered the aftermath to Din removing his Mandalorian helmet.

