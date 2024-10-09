Chappell Roan has quickly became one of the biggest pop stars in the world, selling out shows and performing for record-breaking festival crowds, from Coachella to Governor’s Ball. While she’s been in the music biz for over 10 years, it feels like she’s finally feeling the fruits of her labor — but how much exactly is that fruit? We broke down the “HOT TO GO!” singer’s net worth and how she makes her money below:

How Much Is Chappell Roan’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chappell is worth around $6 million. It’s unclear if all of her 2024 festival appearances are included in this breakdown — but we can assume it’s only going to get higher from here.

ICYMI, the singer-songwriter has been putting out music since 2017, as she signed a deal with Atlantic Records when she was a teenager and moved to Los Angeles. While her time at the label was short (they dropped her after three years), she met her now-constant collaborator and producer Dan Nigro in LA, who helped figure out her sound.

After she was dropped by Atlantic, she was forced to move back to her hometown in Missouri, and worked odd jobs and waitressed. She later returned to LA and signed with Island Records under Dan’s imprint Amusement Records and KRA International, where she finally released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023.

However, it wasn’t until 2024 that things got real. After appearing as an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World tour, Chappell’s stardom quickly grew — she began selling out arenas, drawing huge festival crowds and her 2024 single “Good Luck, Babe!” went platinum.

Why Chappell Roan Doesn’t Accept Brand Deals

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer why she wouldn’t be taking brand deals anytime soon.

“All the money goes to the world-building,” she told the magazine of how she spends her money. “That’s why I am saying no to every f—king brand deal right now, because I’m like ‘Does it fit in this world?'”

“No, H&M does not fit in this world,” she added. “Also, f—k H&M.”

She also told the magazine that that “no amount of money” would make her consider brand deals. “It has to be a hundred percent right,” she said.

