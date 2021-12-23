Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and One Direction are some of the biggest names in the world. We mean, pretty much everyone knows who they are at this point, and it’s likely that you all have at least one of their songs on your iTunes, right? Well, although they may be huge now, we know it’s hard to imagine, but at one point they were normal people just like the rest of us!

So how did they go from being an average Joe to some of the most successful celebrities in the world, you ask? Well, we did some investigating on how your favorite stars were discovered, and it turns out, some of them worked pretty hard to get their big breaks. Stars like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato knew they wanted to get into singing and acting even as a kid — attending auditions for years before becoming Disney Channel stars. But other stars, like Jennifer Lawrence and Noah Centineo for example, actually have some pretty hilarious stories about how they became famous.

“The following is overnight,” Noah told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018 after To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. “The career is not.”

He moved to Los Angeles at 16 years old and was auditioning for roles while attending high school.

“I was like, I’ve got a callback for Lab Rats, so I’m not going to go to History. I’m going to f–kin’ meet the producer,” he shared in the same interview. “I moved across the country to become an actor, not an academic type. I know myself, I’m not gonna be a mathematician or a professor.”

Noah continued, “My purpose was just to act, and you take away someone’s purpose and you kind of deteriorate them.”

Of course, the actor went on to find success in The Fosters before becoming known as the internet’s boyfriend following his TATBILB role as Peter Kavinsky.

“It’s more of a blessing than a curse,” Noah told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020 about his whirlwind rise to fame and being noticed everywhere he goes. “But ask me again in five years when maybe I’m boxed into it and can’t get out. If that’s my path, I might have a different answer for you, but at this point in time, I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out how your favorite celebrities got their start.

