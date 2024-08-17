If acting didn’t work out, Austin Butler could’ve had a career as a professional basketball player — because of his height! The Elvis actor may have played the King of Rock ‘n Roll, but he’s actually two inches taller than him in real life.

How Tall is Austin Butler?

The actor reportedly comes in at a clean 6′0,″ making him tower over a lot of his colleagues! Since Austin hasn’t talked much about his height, the number may come as a surprise to many fans.

Austin Butler’s Movie Transformations

The former child star has transformed himself in many different roles over the years, sometimes appearing very tall or shorter than his actual height. One of his most recent transformations was in the film Dune: Part 2, where he played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew and lieutenant of Vladimir Harkonnen.

To get into character, Austin was required to wear a bald cap which began at his eyebrows, and took approximately three hours just to apply! If that’s not an impressive measure of patience, he also trained for four months ahead of filming to embody a “physically imposing presence” — which he definitely nailed!

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in February 2024, Austin revealed that it wasn’t just a physical transformation, but a mental one too.

“I mean the thing with a villainous character, I never played a character quite like it, and I didn’t want to judge him,” he said. “So it was a lot of imagining what his childhood was like, and thankfully seeing the first film, Stellan Skarsgard’s character, the Baron, he’s amazing… I just imagined what it would be like growing up with him as my father.”

That’s not the only intense transformation process he’s been through. While shooting Elvis, the actor didn’t make the height subtle difference noticeable. Instead, he completely transformed himself into the singer, down to the accent!

“My big goal right from the beginning was not becoming a caricature of him,” he told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022. “Ultimately, my face is different. I had this false expectation in the beginning that I could make my face identical to his. Ultimately, I realized that doesn’t serve the story — or me — at all. It’s about his spirit. It’s about merging our two souls.”

Now that you have a better understanding on his stature, keep scrolling to see photos of him next to other stars.

