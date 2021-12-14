It’s no secret that Zendaya is a bit taller than Tom Holland, but the real-life couple doesn’t understand why their height difference is such a big deal.

Since Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in July 2017, fans have commented on their height difference in the movies. It’s also evident when the pair poses together on a red carpet. But despite what people say, the actors themselves have no qualms about how tall they are.

“This is normal, too,” Zendaya, said while she and her Spider-Man: No Way Home costars had an interview with SiriusXM in December 2021. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

Tom is said to stand at 5 feet, 8 inches tall while Zendaya, for her part, comes in at 5 feet, 10 inches. Of course, because of her epic style, the Disney Channel alum is often wearing heels.

At the beginning of her stint in the Spider-Man franchise, the Shake It Up alum was worried about the public’s perception of their height difference.

“He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug. But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool,” Zendaya told Variety in August 2017. “I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”

Eventually, the two formed a relationship off-screen, and it seems like there are no issues with their height at all. In fact, Tom often gushes in various interviews about how Zendaya has changed his life.

“She was so helpful in the process of my life-changing, because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently,” he told Backstage in February 2021. “You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

During a separate interview with GQ in November 2021, Tom echoed these feelings.

“Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” he shared at the time. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.’ ”

