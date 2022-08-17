Living up to the hype! The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast tells J-14 exclusively that working alongside Corbin Bleu during the show’s third season was “amazing.” The original High School Musical actor played a version of himself in a few episodes of the Disney+ series, but worked closely with the show’s stars when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“He’s such an amazing person. He is so humble and grounded for being Corbin Bleu. It’s insane. He’s such a great person,” Matt Cornett — who plays E.J. Caswell — tells J-14. “I felt every bit of comfortability to be able to go up to him and ask for advice on a scene that I’m in with him or something that’s not even pertaining to the show — life advice or acting advice or whatever. I mean, he’s been through it all. He’s experienced a lot. He’s such a great person and he has so much love in his heart, and he wants to share that. He wants to share the experience that he does have with people, and just wants to help people grow and excel and be the best version of themselves. I can’t thank him enough for that. He’ll be a friend for the rest of my life.”

During the third season of HSMTMTS, the East High Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake for the summer. Whilst there, they audition for the first-ever high school production of Frozen, which is set to be filmed for a docuseries that is hosted by Corbin himself.

“Growing up, I had the biggest crush on Corbin Bleu. I had him hung up on my walls, I had the merch, everything. So, to see him face to face and for him to be the kindest person ever was literally just the most I could ask for,” Dara Reneé — who plays Kourtney Greene — gushes. The actress also praises fellow Disney Channel alum Jason Earles who also joined the third season of HSMTMTS as Camp Shallow Lake director Dewey Wood.

“We love Jason and literally everyone who joined our cast has just brought so much talent, so much joy and just so much new family friendships,” Dara says. “I feel so close to them, even though we were only working together for a short period of time. They had just beautiful, genuinely beautiful souls.”

Overall, Frankie Rodriguez — who plays Carlos Rodriguez — explains that “it’s exciting to have an OG of any capacity” walk on to their set, but to have Corbin there for more than just one episode was “a surreal experience.”

“He’s been a huge supporter of the show since before it even aired,” Julia Lester — who plays Ashlyn Caswell — recalls. “So, it was really wonderful having his heart and love on screen with us this time,instead of just behind the scenes, which is equally as amazing in its own right. But to really see him step into the show and take ownership of who he portrayed was really incredible. I’ve learned so much from him.”

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Disney+ every Wednesday.

