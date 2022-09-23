One a Wildcat, always a Wildcat — and these original High School Musical stars prove it. Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh are making their return to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for the show’s fourth season, and their bringing some other original High School Musical stars with them.

Production on the Disney+ show’s fourth season is officially underway with Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed headed back to East High. Fans can expect a lot of fun in HSMTMTS season 4 when it premieres on the streaming service.

“The Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” the official season 4 description reads, per a press release. “But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.”

They’re brining on the nostalgia this time around, and fans are SO here for it! But those aren’t the only stars joining the cast. Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoin are also set to star in recurring roles throughout the season.

Corbin, for his part, is no stranger to the HSMTMTS set. He appeared as himself in various episodes during the show’s third season, and the cast love having him on board.

“He’s been a huge supporter of the show since before it even aired,” Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn Caswell, told J-14 exclusively in July 2022. “So, it was really wonderful having his heart and love on screen with us this time, instead of just behind the scenes, which is equally as amazing in its own right. But to really see him step into the show and take ownership of who he portrayed was really incredible. I’ve learned so much from him.”

Frankie Rodriguez also explained that “it’s exciting to have an OG of any capacity” appear on the show, but having Corbin there specifically was “a surreal experience.” So, this season is going to be a dream come true! Scroll through our gallery to meet the new HSMTMTS stars.

