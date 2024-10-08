Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM is honestly one of the coolest girls in K-pop. The Korean-American singer has a super interesting debut story, and writes a lot of her own music. She’s also performed on stage by herself, and has a super unique sense of style, often sporting tattoo designs. So, are the tattoos real?

Keep reading for a guide to Yunjin’s tattoos:

Does Yunjin Have Any Tattoos?

It seems like Yunjin doesn’t have any permanent tattoos — but she loves to experiment with temporary ones!

The first time fans noticed the Korean singer wearing what appeared to be tattoos, was during her first solo stage at the Weverse Con Festival in Seoul on June 11, 2023.

During her performance, fans noticed that she rocked an edgier look than what she usually wears as a member of LE SSERAFIM, wearing blunt bangs and a sleeve of tattoos — which appeared to be temporary. See below:

Later, she told W Magazine that one of the impermanent arm tattoos she showcased on that day, which also included a garden, roses and butterflies, was an homage to a quote from one of her favorite artists, Frida Kahlo: “I paint flowers so they will not die.”

She told the outlet: “I make music so this version of me can stay alive somewhere.”

Along with that solo live show appearance, Yunjin also seemed to sport new temporary ink designs during LE SSERAFIM’s appearance at the MTV VMAs in September 2024, where they also performed their single “CRAZY.”

“Our album [Crazy] is about, ‘Let’s just all go crazy and do what we love and not care about what people think,’” Yunjin told Elle Magazine following the award show. “It’s really bold and energetic. That’s the kind of energy that we wanted to show our audience with this [VMAs] performance.”

What Has Yunjin Said of Her Solo Debut?

While Yunjin has yet to officially make her solo debut, she has teased the possibility of releasing her own album during an interview with J-14 Magazine in April 2024.

“I’m always working on new music, so it would mean the world to me to be able to drop a solo album in the future,” Yunjin told J-14. “I’d like to focus on LE SSERAFIM for now though. In fact, our journey as a team is a huge inspiration for my songs.”

