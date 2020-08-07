Prepare yourselves, people, because Love, Victor is retuning for a second season! That’s right, on Friday, August 7, Hulu confirmed that the fan-favorite series would come back for a Season 2, and we seriously can’t wait!

For those who missed it, the streaming service took to Instagram with a seriously emotional post and confirmed the epic news. Naturally, after the announcement went live, the cast reacted with some pretty epic social media posts of their own.

Victor himself, Michael Cimino, wrote, “The best thing that has ever happened in my life. IS HAPPENING AGAIN. FOR A SECOND SEASON. I’m so proud of this amazing cast and crew. They always pushed me to be my best just by pushing themselves. I always felt the need to rise to the occasion. And I promise I will continue to do so and hopefully continue to make an impact with this show. I love you all so much. Can’t wait to see you all for Season 2.”

“Very very VERY excited to continue telling this story. So grateful to the cast and exceptional crew and to those of you who have watched and connected with these characters and stories! I’d kiss you all if we weren’t in a pandemic!” Rachel Hilson added. George Sear said, “Thank you for all the love, it means so much to us. Excited to see where the story goes.”

Bebe Wood and Isabella Ferreira also took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes photos along with sweet words to fans.

Although the was no talk about a release date, we’ll be here patiently waiting and coming up with some more fan theories about all the cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale. For those who missed it, during the final scene in episode 10, Victor came out to his family. But fans were left on the edge of their seats because instead of showing their reaction, the show cut right to the credits. So, yeah, it’s safe to say we need some answers, like, now!

During an interview with Digital Spy, the show’s executive producer Brian Tanen teased that “so much opportunity for exciting stories,” in a second season. Perhaps another Nick Robinson cameo may be in the works? Only time will tell!

