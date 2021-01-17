Actress Michela Luci is back as the “extremely complex” Tabby when season 2 of the young adult sci-fi series Endlings hits the streaming service on January 15. But instead of just being the “intuitive and intelligent” girl fans know and love, this season will bring more of an “emotional” side to the teen.

Picking up where the first season left off, Michela’s character Tabby is still in foster care with Johnny (Edison Grant), Julia (Kamaia Fairburn) and Finn (Cale Ferrin). Throughout the 12-episode season, the foster kids will travel to the future while working alongside their extraterrestrial friend, Ling, to save more endlings from extinction. Tabby, for her part specifically, is forced to confront her “emotional pain” as she reunites with her biological mother.

“We definitely see a lot of character growth from Tabby compared to season 1. This entire theme of reuniting with her mom allows her to be more open with sharing her emotions, and she’s able understand and realize the importance of embracing change,” the 14-year-old actress told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s premiere. “Tabby was able to reunite with her mom in the way she hoped to in season 1.”

Michela explained that it was a bit of “a challenge” for her as a young actress to film more of the “emotional moments,” but when it came to working with the CGI sequences used for the endlings themselves, the entire cast had tons of practice in season 1. “We really had to work together as a team to, sort of, make sure everything we were doing even down to the second was perfectly precise and in time,” she explained.

When they weren’t filming together, Michela noted that she and her castmates (who “really clicked” right off the bat) loved to drive “super fast” to set in their Gator Utility Vehicles, “make music videos” and host a book club at lunch. “We just had the best of times, and we truly enjoy each other’s company,” the Canada native gushed.

While watching Endlings season 2, Michela wants fans to take away themes of “empathy, inclusion and the meaning of family, as well as the importance of conservation and preservation.” The talented teen also hopes the show will inspire viewers to advocate for “issues that are important to you.”

“Advocating doesn’t necessarily mean standing in front of a crowd of 10,000 people and delivering a message,” she told J-14. “It can be simply by just reading something online and becoming engaged. Then, telling your family and friends about it, or finding resources online that allow you to help.”

Now that season 2 is officially out, Michela is looking forward to watching Endlings along with viewers. “I actually haven’t seen any of the final products, so I am super excited, not only to be promoting the series, but tuning in and watching as a fan.”

Endlings season 2 is available for streaming on Hulu.

