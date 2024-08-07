More than a year after her breakup with Euphoria costar Dominic Fike in April 2023, Hunter Schafer has opened up about the infidelity that led to their split.

On the August 7 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” the Hunger Games actress revealed, “Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time. It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person.”

Dominic, 28, and Hunter, 25, went public with their relationship in February 2022 after starring as Jules and Elliot, respectively, on HBO’s Euphoria. The former couple weren’t shy about sharing their relationship with fans, but by July 2023, Dominic confirmed that he and Hunter had split.

“I’m just done being in relationships right now,” he admitted during an Apple Music interview at the time, detailing his codependent tendencies.

Hunter, who mentioned that Dominic was her first cisgender, straight-identifying partner, shared that she initially blamed herself after discovering his infidelity.

“As a trans woman, with a man who has never dated that [type of person] before,” she explained. “Because of the way I’ve been socialized as a trans woman, it’s been this crux in my life of what life has been so hard sometimes, I was like, ‘Oh, god is this it? Can I just not?’” However, upon reflection, Hunter realized that the issue was not with her but with Dominic.

“It has everything to do with that person,” the Kinds of Kindness star said of cheating, “and whatever kind of pain they’re in or whatever they’re dealing with.”

Hunter, who described her relationship with Dominic as her first experience with monogamy, suspected infidelity before their breakup.

“You always know,” she said, admitting that she checked Dominic’s phone for confirmation. “Because I knew, I went to the phone—which I’m not proud of.” Despite the betrayal, Hunter reminisces about her time with Dominic with affection.

“It was one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had,” she reflected. “We both recognized that ‘This is not working and we can’t do this. We gotta go our own separate ways.’ It was so hard. We loved each other. He was a really special person.”

Hunter also expressed pride that Dominic was her first public partner, noting, “He saw me exactly as who I was, which was amazing.”

J-14 has contacted Dominic’s reps for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.