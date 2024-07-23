It’s been almost three decades since I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters — and it wouldn’t be 2024 if a reboot wasn’t in discussion! That’s right, the slasher film is reportedly getting a second chance at the box office with a brand new star-studded cast.

Keep reading to find out which big actors are in talks to join the upcoming film.

Who Is Starring in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot?

When we tell you I Know What You Did Last Summer has a stacked cast, we aren’t lying!

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline is reportedly on the hook for the Sony Pictures film. If that doesn’t entice you, how about Camila Mendes, who played Veronica on Riverdale? Both actresses are in talks to lead the reboot of the 1997 movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter in July 2024.

They aren’t the only big names that are in the negotiation stage. Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta star Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action of The Little Mermaid, are also in discussion.

The same outlet reported earlier this year that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were in talks to reprise their roles from the original movie.

“Listen, I loved doing those movies. There is nothing more fun than doing a horror movie. It’s the best. Julie James was awesome,” Jennifer told Us Weekly in May 2024 after the news of the reboot broke. “I do think that there’s unfinished business there, and so I would be happy to do it.”

What Is ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot About?

Not much is known about the plot for the reboot, but we can assume it may follow close to the original film. I Know What You Did Last Summer follow four friends who are being stalked by a villain with a hook after they tried to cover up hitting him with their car.

When Does ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Come Out?

Sony Pictures is moving quickly! The upcoming horror film is slated for July 18, 2025 — making it the perfect slasher movie for the summer. Stay tuned as we gather more information …

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.