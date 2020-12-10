Grab your webcams because iCarly is headed back to TV!

The fan-favorite Nickelodeon show is set to get a reboot, according to a report published by TVLine on Wednesday, December 9, and the original cast will be reprising their iconic roles. The show premiered on the kids’ network in September 2007 and, after six seasons, aired its final episode in November 2012. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, the series followed the life of teenager Carly Shay, who started a web show with her two best friends and became an overnight sensation.

Once iCarly came to an end, some of the show’s stars stayed in the entertainment industry and nabbed some pretty major roles, while others stepped out of the spotlight for a bit. Now, they’re all about to be back and better than ever as the throwback show gets the revival fans have been waiting for.

Wondering how you can check out the new iCarly once it premieres? No worries, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the reboot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.