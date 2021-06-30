Throwing it back! The original cast of iCarly — Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor — looked back at the time when One Direction appeared on the Nickelodeon show in 2012.

“I remember a small riot of girls standing around the studio,” Nathan, who’s known for his role as Freddy Benson told POPSUGAR in a video interview released on Wednesday, June 30. “I remember not really knowing totally who they were at the time. And then all of a sudden, realizing when I got there, ‘Oh, this is a big get.’ Turns out this is a big flipping deal.”

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik took a trip to Seattle to perform “What Makes You Beautiful” on the iCarly webshow for the episode titled “iGo One Direction.” Before their big performance, Harry got sick and stayed in bed while Carly (played by Miranda) took care of him. In order to nurse the curly-haired cutie back to health, the boys decide to let Carly and Freddy’s friend Gibby fill in for Harry during the performance. Once he saw what the group was like without him, the British crooner took the stage.

As fans know, iCarly aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. In 2021, Miranda, 28, Nathan, 28, and Jerry, 44, reprised their roles for a Paramount+ reboot that also introduced new cast members Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett while giving fans an update on their favorite child stars. Prior to the reboot’s premiere in June 2021, the stars reunited for an iCarly reunion special that also aired on the streaming service. At the time, Miranda looked back at her major crush on Harry while they filmed the One Direction episode.

“Was there ever a romantic guest for you that you were like, ‘Oh, my God‘?” reunion host Hunter March asked Miranda. She replied, “I don’t know. I can’t just pick one, they’re all … OK, Harry Styles.”

Although Harry wasn’t technically a romantic guest for Miranda, he’s still a total heartthrob. As for the actress’ actual romantic interests from the show, a few of them are set to return for the reboot (sorry, guys, not Harry). Drew Roy, who played Carly’s PeeWee Babies-obsessed boyfriend Griffin, teased his appearance via Instagram.

“Flashback, no. Reboot … oh yeah!” the actor shared in a social media post alongside photos from the show’s set. “Couldn’t have been more excited to get invited back. Who can name the show? Let the robot guide you.”

