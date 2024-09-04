In her brief time in the spotlight, Ice Spice has achieved significant success with hits like “Munch” and “Barbie World,” but she’s also faced several controversies, including rumored conflicts with Cardi B and Latto and Nicki Minaj. While most of those issues have been resolved, a new dispute has emerged, this time with a fellow artist from her Y2K Tour.

Keep reading for a complete explainer to Ice Spice and Cleotrapa’s beef.

Cleotrapa, a New York-based artist who gained some traction last year with songs like “Rockstar” and “Von Dutch,” was added to Ice Spice’s tour earlier this year. However, their relationship reportedly soured during the tour, after Cleo posted a video online criticizing Ice Spice, accusing her of being a “fake friend” who supposedly only included her on the tour to manage fallout from an alleged issue with Nicki Minaj.

In the video, Cleo complained that she didn’t have enough time to prepare for the tour, wasn’t paid for her performances, and had to cover her own lodging expenses despite being promised otherwise. She also shared frustrations about dealing with her luggage and claimed that Ice Spice was unsupportive. Cleo also revealed that she felt humiliated while they were in New York, when she discovered she didn’t have a dressing room — unlike other guests of Ice Spice.

Cleo suggested that Ice Spice intentionally put her in a difficult position and called her a “soulless person,” saying, “God would not bless her.”

For her part, Ice Spice responded to these accusations during a live stream on X (formerly Twitter), denying Cleotrapa’s claims and asserting that she genuinely tried to help. Ice Spice also mentioned that Cleotrapa had left out important details in her TikTok series and described Cleo as “entitled.”

During a Sept. 3 chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, Ice Spice remarked, “The scary part of fame is when someone feels they’re not getting exactly what they want from a situation … That’s when they decide to lash out. I’m seeing a pattern.”

Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., also weighed in, labeling Cleotrapa as a “clout chaser” in a now-deleted X thread.

In summary, the fallout between Ice Spice and Cleotrapa seems to stem from either Ice Spice’s alleged mistreatment during the tour or Cleo’s unmet expectations. Either way, both parties appear more interested in airing their grievances publicly than resolving them privately, so this drama may continue to unfold.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.