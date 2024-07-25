Ice Spice just cleared up those dating rumors with Central Cee, days after stirring up some internet drama with his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Argy.

“We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly… we’re just twins…” the “Deli” rapper told Rolling Stone about the British rapper in an article posted on Thursday, July 25.

Ice Spice’s comments come a few days after she posted a video of herself to TikTok in which she does push-ups and wrote “mood after takin ha manzzz.” The video also included her and Central Cee’s recent song collab, “Did It First,” which dropped on July 11.

Following the post, fans immediately thought the caption was a dig at Madeline. Not only that, Central Cee’s ex commented underneath the post with a simple “why”.

ICYMI, fans started speculating that Ice Spice and Central Cee may be more than just friends in early July, after they were spotted on several hangouts in London and partook in flirtatious banter on social media.

What made this all the more wild, was that Central Cee was still reportedly dating Madeline at the time. For her part, the social media star responded to the drama by posting a TikTok series explaining her side of things.

First, Madeline started off the series by claiming she hadn’t been made aware of the collaboration, stating she watched the music video like everyone else when it was released.

“I did not know that any of this […] was going to happen,” she began. “Let me take you guys back a couple months. I’m laid up in bed and [Central Cee] comes to me and he’s like, ‘I have a new song to show you.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, serenade me!’ And then he plays me his verse. I’m like…not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

However, Madeline says Central Cee claimed he was doing this all for publicity — including the questionable song’s lyrics.

Madeline explained that in mid-June she tried to arrange a conversation with Central Cee to break up with him, but he refused to see her until July 1. When that date came and went, Central Cee called her on the phone to warn her about the photos of him and Ice Spice that were released a day later.

“I didn’t even actually get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl!” Madeline exclaimed.

However, news of their collab — their song “Did It First” — hit on July 11, so some fans believe the dating rumors were merely a PR stunt to spark engagement for the song.

