Ice Spice is setting the record straight about her recent weight loss, putting to rest rumors that she used Ozempic, the popular weight loss medication.

On August 19, the 24-year-old rapper, known for her hit “Princess Diana,” addressed these claims during an X Spaces chat.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” Ice Spice said on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f–k is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

Ozempic, which is also marketed as Wegovy, is an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes that has recently gained fame as a weight loss aid. It works by affecting brain functions related to appetite and has become a trend among celebrities seeking to shed pounds.

Ice Spice, who is currently on a world tour to promote her debut album Y2K!, insists that her weight loss is due to her demanding tour schedule, not any medication.

“Like, you lazy ass bitches never heard of a gym?” she continued. “It’s called the gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice’s comments echo similar denials from other celebrities who have faced speculation about using Ozempic for weight loss.

Just last week, Kylie Jenner responded to speculation about her weight loss after having her children, emphasizing that her changes were a result of natural postpartum adjustments.

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side-by-sides of me three months postpartum,” Kylie told British Vogue, explaining that she weighed 200 pounds when she gave birth and that she lost the baby weight through regular efforts.

“I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later,” she said. “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something … ”

“I’m like, ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’” she remarked.

Other celebrities who have denied using Ozempic include Scheana Shay, Ashley Benson, Julia Fox, Jessica Simpson, and Garcelle Beauvais, all standing firm against the weight loss drug rumors.

