In her brief time in the spotlight, Ice Spice Has quickly risen to prominence with chart-toppers like “Munch” and “Barbie World.” However, her journey hasn’t been without drama, including rumored feuds with Cardi B, Latto, but she’s also faced several controversies, including rumored conflicts with Cardi B and Latto and Nicki Minaj. Keep reading for a complete explainer to all of Ice Spice’s celebrity beef.

One of her more recent feuds is with an old friend and fellow rapper, Cleotrapa. After the New York City rapper was added to Ice Spice’s tour earlier this year, their relationship reportedly soured. Things came to a head after Cleo posted a video online criticizing Ice Spice, accusing her of being a “fake friend” who supposedly only included her on the tour to manage fallout from an alleged issue with Nicki Minaj.

In the video, posted in September 2024, Cleo complained that she didn’t have enough time to prepare for the tour, wasn’t paid for her performances, and had to cover her own lodging expenses despite being promised otherwise. She also shared frustrations about dealing with her luggage and claimed that Ice Spice was unsupportive. Cleo also revealed that she felt humiliated while they were in New York, when she discovered she didn’t have a dressing room — unlike other guests of Ice Spice.

Cleo suggested that Ice Spice intentionally put her in a difficult position and called her a “soulless person,” saying, “God would not bless her.”

For her part, Ice Spice responded to these accusations during a live stream on X (formerly Twitter), denying Cleotrapa’s claims and asserting that she genuinely tried to help. Ice Spice also mentioned that Cleotrapa had left out important details in her TikTok series and described Cleo as “entitled.”

Cleotrapa isn’t the only rapper, or former friend, that Ice Spice has had a feud with, either. Who can forget her online drama with Madeline Argy and Central Cee? Or her tumultuous relationship with Nicki Minaj? Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Ice’s scandals and feuds over the years.

