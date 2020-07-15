Just one month after Iggy Azalea shocked the world by announcing she had secretly given birth to a baby boy, the singer has shared the first video of the newborn and revealed her son’s name!

In the clip, which was posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 15, the words “Amethyst and Onyx” flashed across the screen as the singer could be heard speaking to the baby. Although you couldn’t see him in the new clip, hearing his adorable little voice had fans all over the world swooning!

“Baby boy,” she captioned it.

For those who missed it, on June 10, 2020, the 30-year-old shared the exciting news that she had become a mother. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the “Fancy” songstress wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but I wanted to make it clear he is not a secret,” she continued. “I love him beyond words.”

Pregnancy rumors first started to swirl back in December 2019, and when the blonde beauty announced that she was taking a hiatus from her social media accounts, it fueled speculation even more. She returned to Instagram three months later — in March 2020.

According to reports, the father is rapper Playboi “Jordan Carter” Carti — who she has been dating since 2018 — and they welcomed the baby one month before the announcement.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” Carti told Fader back in 2019 when asked about his relationship with Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly. “I support everything she does.”

In July, the pair even sparked engagement rumors when the musician was spotted rocking what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on that finger. They have yet to address the speculation.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.