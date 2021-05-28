The 2021 iHeartRadio Awards were full of celebs! Not only did tons of famous faces take the stage to perform and accept their awards on Thursday, May 27, but some pretty notable names also slayed the red carpet.

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson posed together more than one year after their public April 2020 split. While there’s no bad blood between them now — the duo has assured fans that they’re nothing more friends — the internet stars looked amazing while smiling for the cameras. Charli took her fashion to the next level with a black gown embellished with bedazzled hearts, which she paired with black block heels. Chase, for his part, showed off his punk rock persona in a red suit jacket and black pants. The budding musician also had a striped button-up under his blazer.

Debby Ryan and husband Josh Dun also walked the red carpet. The couple posed for some pretty adorable photos, in which the Twenty One Pilots drummer kissed his other half on the head, before separating for some solo shots. The former Suite Life on Deck star looked sweet in a black dress paired with black heels and upped her accessory game by adding a matching ribbon to her hair. Josh had on light pink joggers with a gray t-shirt and leather jacket. This marked the newlyweds’ first public outing since announcing in May 2020 that they had officially tied the knot months prior.

Other notable red carpet appearances including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Demi Lovato, among others.

While inside the ceremony, tons of stars who didn’t walk the carpet made appearances on stage. Ariana Grande, for one, stepped out in public for the first time since confirming her wedding to Dalton Gomez. The songstress performed “Save Your Tears” alongside The Weeknd, and her wedding band was on full display. Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa also won awards during the ceremony, but both skipped the show and recorded virtual acceptance speeches.

“Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was,” Taylor said after taking home Pop Album of the Year for Folklore. “We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honored by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Someday we’ll get to wrap our arms around each other when we see each other again.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the iHeartRadio Awards’ red carpet arrivals.

