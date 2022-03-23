Are the VKs back? There may not be another Descendants movie in the works just yet, but Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson are still out here looking like royalty!

The former Disney Channel stars both walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on Tuesday, March 22. Dove, for her part, wore a black and gold Zuhair Murad look while Sofia opted for a colorful feathered dress. While the girls didn’t pose together on the red carpet, they both turned heads at the event.

Dove and Sofia played Mal and Evie, respectively, in all three Descendants movies from 2015 to 2019. Although they briefly returned to their roles in August 2021 for an animated special, both actresses have spoken at length about the possibility of another movie.

“It was magical from start to finish. It was my first job, it was my first movie … It was one of the greatest honors of my life to play Evie and be a part of this franchise. We’ve had this privilege of touching hundreds of millions of kids. It’s part of Disney history, we will forever be a part of this fairytale,” Sofia shared during an April 2020 interview on The Zach Sang Show. “It’s such a big universe, this could go on forever — there’s so many descendants. As far as the original descendants, I don’t know if there’s more. For us, it’s hard to imagine doing anything without Cameron [Boyce]. That’s where our heart lies, but it’s open to so much imagination. I can’t even think about it, the thought is too difficult.”

Dove has since echoed her former costar.

“Obviously, it would be really, really hard on the cast to do a film without Cameron,” Dove shared on a July 2020 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I’m sure there’s a part that would feel very healing and very much like we’re coming home … It’s very much a personal kind of experience, so I think it would be healing to come back to it like a homecoming, but also I think it would be really hard and I don’t know if we would be up for it.” That being said, the stars have reunited a few times over the years. Dove and Sofia, specifically, surprised a high school theater department in June 2020 via Zoom when the teens performed Descendants as their school musical. These two Disney ladies have a bond that can’t be broken! Scroll through our gallery to see Dove and Sofia’s iHeartRadio Music Awards looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.