The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back for 2022, and so many major stars are nominated this year!

After taking the stage at last year’s event and winning the Social Star Award, Olivia Rodrigo is back with eight nominations — including Female Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist and Song of the Year for her debut single, “Drivers License,” among others. Ever since releasing her first-ever album, SOUR, in May 2021, the songstress has been on top of the music world. In early 2022, she’ll even hit the road on a headlining theater tour, aptly named the SOUR Tour.

“I’ve only ever seen myself as a songwriter,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told the Los Angeles Times in December 2021 of her whirlwind rise to fame. “I remember the first time an article said, ‘Olivia Rodrigo is the next big pop star’ — I was like, There are so many things that go along with ‘pop star’ that I never thought I’d be. But I’ll take it.”

Olivia isn’t the only star who’s leading the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations. Justin Bieber is up for nine awards this year following the release of his Justice record in March 2021. Two of his tracks — “Peaches” and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI — are listed as nominees for Song of the Year. Two chances to win is better than one! The “Baby” singer is also up for Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Fan Army, among others.

“The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we’ve featured on iHeartRadio stations throughout the past year,” President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia Tom Poleman said in a January 2022 statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate the year in music with iconic performances and never-before-seen collaborations.”

Just like year’s past, certain categories will be fan-voted on social media. Best Comeback Album, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Tour Photographer, Social Star Award, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Best Cover Song and Best Lyrics winners will all be decided by fans. Voting is open from January 27, 2022, until March 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Of course, music fans will also be able to watch their favorite artists walk the red carpet and attend the awards show when it airs live on March 22, 2022.

From details on how to vote to a full list of nominees, scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

