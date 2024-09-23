ILLIT is making their very first comeback!

HYBE’s newest K-pop group debuted earlier this year with their hit song “Magnetic,” and just announced news of their upcoming mini-album, I’ll Like You.

Keep reading for everything we know:

When Is ILLIT’s First Comeback?

The mini-album will be released on October 21, 2024. Pre-orders for the album opened on September 23, and are available in different variants.

In an official press statement, BELIFT LAB described the group’s upcoming comeback:

“Following the narrative of ‘Super Real Me,’ which focused on capturing ‘my true self,’ ‘I’ll Like You’ tells the story of the ‘self’ that becomes deeply immersed in the moment. ILLIT portrays their candid charm in ‘I’ll Like You’ as they encounter a ‘you’ they wish to get closer to, navigate moments of doubt, and ultimately follow their heart to discover their own answers.”

Their comeback comes in the midst of fellow HYBE girl group NewJeans’ lawsuit with HYBE regarding the reinstatement of ADOR’s CEO Min Hee-jin.

Who Are ILLIT?

ILLIT, which includes members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha, made their debut in March 2024 with their EP SUPER REAL ME, with their song “Magnetic” making history as the first debut K-pop song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at the No. 92 position.

The group was formed from R U Next?, a survival show that aired in September 2023 and had over 20 K-pop trainees compete against one another in order to debut as a girl group.

Serving as a collaboration between HYBE and JTBC, ILLIT was formerly known as ILL-IT, and is managed by HYBE sub-label Belift Lab. The group’s name is a mashup between the words “I’ll” and “it,” meaning that you have the potential to be anything if you have the will to do so.

The 5-member group was originally a sextet, as former member Youngseo left the group in January 2024, pre-debut.

“Following in-depth discussions about future activities, Belift Lab and Youngseo have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the exclusive contract,” Belift Lab announced on Weverse on January 7, 2024.

I’LLIT is the third girl group to debut under HYBE, BTS’ music company, following Le Sserafim from Source Music in May 2022 and NewJeans from ADOR in July of the same year.

