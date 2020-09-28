Following the birth of her first daughter, Gigi Hadid gave fans a rare glimpse into her home life, including a look inside the newborn’s nursery.

The model, 25, uploaded a photo of what appeared to be her baby’s room to Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27. Gigi showed off a rainbow mobile hanging from the ceiling and a painting made by “Auntie” and artist Austyn Weiner.

Austyn shared the photo to her own social media page alongside the caption, “This is the first thing my niece sees every day when she wakes up. Made during quarantine, I knew it was hers.”

Over the weekend, Gigi also shared photos of other gifts she and her daughter received from their famous friends. In one snap, the newborn was cuddled up with a pink blanket made by “Auntie” Taylor Swift.

Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, announced that they welcomed their first child together via social media on September 23.

The One Direction crooner, 27, shared the news to Twitter alongside a snap of him holding his daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared a sweet photo to Instagram and told followers that the newborn “already changed our world.”

Gigi first confirmed that she and Zayn had a baby on the way on April 30 after rumors started to circulate that she was pregnant.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

The “Pillowtalk” singer first started dating Gigi in 2015 and they were together for three years until calling it quits in March 2018. They rekindled their romance shortly after and broke up for a second time in January 2019. They reconciled one year later.

“They got back together very recently,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Since then, they’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye, only sharing a few PDA-filled snaps and flirty comments on social media.

