There’s some serious bad blood between these witches! Sarah Jeffery is feuding with the original Charmed cast after they criticized the CW reboot, in which the Descendants alum stars as Maggie Vera.

Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan — who played Piper Halliwell and Paige Matthews in the original show, which aired on the WB from 1998 until 2006 — repeatedly criticized the Charmed reboot. The reimagined version stars Sarah alongside Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz as the new trio of witches. After hearing their comments, Sarah clapped back and started a feud between the sets of actresses.

After Rose responded via Instagram Stories on October 15 and claimed that she “honestly had no idea” who Sarah, some famous faces are backing up the former Disney Channel star. The Originals and The Vampire Diaries alum Phoebe Tonkin praised Sarah on Twitter for standing up for herself.

“I am so inspired by your class and elegance. I myself have been on a show that has been rebooted (not a few years after I filmed it!) and was nothing but excited and proud of the next generation of Mermaids to experience the world of H20,” she posted.

Sarah responded and thanked Phoebe for her support, saying, “It must have been so lovely for the cast of the H20 reboot to have your support as well — THAT is classy and elegant xx.”

Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at the Charmed drama from the beginning.

