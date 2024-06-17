Addison Rae is SO back! The TikTok star-turned-pop-star’s social rebrand has all of the internet in a chokehold — and now she’s teasing new music. Keep reading for everything we know about Addison’s upcoming track.

Is Addison Rae Releasing New Music?

From her 2024 collaboration with Charli XCX on the remix of “Von Dutch” to her recent electrifying debut performance of the track in Los Angeles, the 23-year-old star is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

In an Instagram post shared on June 16, Addison gave her fans a sneak peek into an upcoming track. Teasing a hypnotic, dance-infused track with an underwater twist — complete with a sleek black bikini and sky-high blue heels — the clip exudes an irresistible allure. With her enchanting, high-pitched vocals softly murmuring “Give me you,” it’s clear she’s gearing up to deliver another infectious hit.

Following her debut EP AR in August 2023, which featured the chart-topping collaboration “2 Die 4” with Charli XCX, Addison continues to evolve her sound — and has been hinting at new music since before her first project properly debuted.

“I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” Addison told Vogue in 2023. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”

Inside Addison Rae and Charli XCX’s Music Collabs

Charli’s influence has been pivotal in shaping Addison’s musical journey, setting the stage for what promises to be an iconic new chapter in her career.

“[Charli,] you are one of the most inspiring, contagious, beautiful, magnetic people I know,” Addison wrote in an Instagram post after their June 15 performance. “You’ve been unbelievably generous and humble and kind, even when you have no reason to be.”

Charli, for her part, spoke about how “eloquent” of a songwriter Addison is during a March 2024 podcast appearance on Jake Shane‘s show “Therapuss.’

“She writes exactly like me, when I work with her it’s like working with myself,” Charli said, adding that Addison is very hands-on, in addition to having “really, really good taste.” She also continued by saying that Addison is growing as a songwriter and that anyone who’s worked with her has been “beyond impressed by her work ethic and determination to learn” because “she has such a thirst for knowledge.”

As Addison prepares to drop her latest track, anticipation is building for what’s next from this rising pop princess!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.